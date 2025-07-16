Sign up
Photo 4668
checkerspot
Lots of pollinators visiting the hollyhocks and black-eyed susans, though not many butterflies. This little checkerspot had them all to itself this morning.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
4
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5112
photos
202
followers
157
following
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
22nd July 2025 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
butterfly
,
rudbeckia
,
black eyed susan
,
checkerspot
Joan Robillard
ace
Delightful
July 22nd, 2025
narayani
ace
Lovely
July 23rd, 2025
GaryW
Wonderful capture! The butterfly looks especially good on the blackeyed Susan.
July 23rd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
July 23rd, 2025
