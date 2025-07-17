Sign up
Photo 4667
hayfield gathering
Damp, cool, misty morning. Driving past the hayfield I was surprised to see the bales hosting several gatherings of birds. Looked rather cozy on this cold July morning.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5106
photos
201
followers
156
following
1278% complete
4660
4661
4662
4663
4664
4665
4666
4667
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
17th July 2025 9:26am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
hay
,
bale
,
april-birds
Kathy
ace
An unusual sighting.
July 18th, 2025
