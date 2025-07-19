Previous
old barn by aecasey
old barn

Another for my architecture challenge from Liz. This old barn sits in the yard at my parents' summer place. One of my dad's workshops is in the part on the right. He put in a bank of windows over his workbench looking down to the creek. A forest fire necessitated an evacuation 25 years ago. The Hot Shots were called in to fight the fire, and when they asked what building they wanted saved, the folks said the barn. So, the barn was sprayed with retardant foam. The Hot Shots kept the fire out of the yard, but we lost most of the old Ponderosa Pine trees on the ridges. Love how the cottonwood and ash trees frame this old building. It's one of my "go to" autumn photographs.
Liz @spanishliz Another for my architecture challenge.
July 19th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
@aecasey I love it! Perfect in b&w.
July 19th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely B&W shot.
July 19th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Terrific shot...neat weathered wood
July 19th, 2025  
