Previous
Photo 4671
down the alley
While looking for architecture the lines in this downtown alley caught my eye. Decided to finish off the week with a town image rather than a nature image.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
2
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5110
photos
201
followers
157
following
1279% complete
4664
4665
4666
4667
4668
4669
4670
4671
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
17th July 2025 11:35am
Tags
alley
,
bw
,
power lines
Suzanne
ace
Good gritty town image!
July 20th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great find and capture
July 20th, 2025
