down the alley by aecasey
down the alley

While looking for architecture the lines in this downtown alley caught my eye. Decided to finish off the week with a town image rather than a nature image.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Suzanne ace
Good gritty town image!
July 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great find and capture
July 20th, 2025  
