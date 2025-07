pop art cat

Delwyn challenged me to do a pop art portrait. I am abysmal with Photoshop, but after a few tries, and slowing the YouTube tutorial down to a playback speed of 0.25, I finally cobbled together this image. It helps a lot that Julie (the cat) has such distinctive contrasting markings. I may have another go at this. Nothing I ever do in Photoshop stays with me, but this was relatively painless and fairly easy to follow. So maybe if I try again my learning will last beyond the hour.