walking a fine line by aecasey
There are so many beneficial little insects, little lady bugs, the bees and butterflies. Then there are the destroyers ... grasshoppers. My yard seems to be divided. This flower bed is full of the helpers, while the destroyers have picked a different part of the yard. Is it the marigolds? Or the zinnias? I did surround this garden with marigolds. But I planted lavendar and cat mint in other areas hoping to discourage grasshoppers. Walking a fine line because I do not want to use anything that harms the helpers.
