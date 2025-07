flower mix

I am in my third year battling with bindweed. This is the third time I've tilled it up. I've tried grass. I've tried clover. This time I went with flowers and some raised bed vegetables. It's still trying to invade, but it is easier to pull it out. And I love the flowers! I went in heavy with a mix of zinnias and bachelor buttons. They seem to be choking it out, though it hasn't given up. It's a lot more fun pulling those pesky vines when you get to do it surrounded by lovely pops of color.