busy bee by aecasey
busy bee

Watched this bee visit the blooming vegetables, and then make it's way to the flowers. I haven't seen many bees this year. Really happy to see this one.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

April

ace
@aecasey
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how perfect!
July 30th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
That is a beautiful capture.
July 30th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Superb!
July 30th, 2025  
