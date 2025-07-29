Previous
The library has a rain garden. This time of year its full of Queen Anne's Lace, purple asters, yarrow, and some grand oak trees. The Queen Anne's Lace is in full bloom, and is covered with pollinators. Love the bundles of blooms before they open.
