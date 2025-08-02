Sign up
Previous
Photo 4685
rain?
Well, somewhere. Missed us again.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1283% complete
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
3rd August 2025 2:47pm
clouds
cloudscape
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love the low POV
August 5th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
A stunning photo! Love those dominant grey low clouds & the contrast of the narrow strip of green maize. The proportions are just right for impact.
August 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
Gorgeous pov and cloudscape.
August 5th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely shot, love that sky
August 5th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic cloudscape capture
August 5th, 2025
