rain? by aecasey
rain?

Well, somewhere. Missed us again.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

LManning (Laura) ace
I love the low POV
August 5th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
A stunning photo! Love those dominant grey low clouds & the contrast of the narrow strip of green maize. The proportions are just right for impact.
August 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
Gorgeous pov and cloudscape.
August 5th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely shot, love that sky
August 5th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic cloudscape capture
August 5th, 2025  
