sage visitor by aecasey
sage visitor

I read you can plant sage even in August. It grows well here, so decided to add some to the yard. It's had constant visitors!
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

gloria jones ace
Wow...super macro, details
August 6th, 2025  
