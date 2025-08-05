Sign up
Previous
Photo 4688
Alliance Theatre "The Place to Go"
There isn't just new art on the old brick walls. There's also old art. This was on the back wall of the movie theatre.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
3
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5127
photos
201
followers
156
following
1284% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
5th August 2025 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
brick
,
street art
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-679
April
ace
Mats
@matsonnestam
You started a week long response. It was fun finding things in town to photograph.
August 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
Oh wow, fabulous find and capture!
August 7th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
August 7th, 2025
