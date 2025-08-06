Sign up
Previous
Photo 4689
along the sidewalk
Quirky little green building (health food store) with splash of sunflowers.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
3
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5128
photos
201
followers
156
following
1284% complete
4682
4683
4684
4685
4686
4687
4688
4689
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
5th August 2025 1:07pm
Tags
flowers
,
sunflowers
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-679
April
ace
Mats
@matsonnestam
Hope you don't get bored. There's more to come!
August 8th, 2025
Barb
ace
Unique pov!
August 8th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Beautiful colours
August 8th, 2025
