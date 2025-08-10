Sign up
Photo 4693
art district
Several of the local communities have art districts that are bringing music and murals to the downtown areas. It's wonderful to see all the vibrant colors and designs popping up in surprising places.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5132
photos
201
followers
156
following
1285% complete
4693
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
6th August 2025 1:55pm
Tags
flowers
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-679
Mary Siegle
ace
April, thanks for the challenge. For your challenge, would you make an image designed for your photo to be seen rotated either 90 or 180 degrees (in other words on it’s side or upside down)? The end result can be, but doesn’t have to be, abstract. How does that sound?
August 11th, 2025
