art district by aecasey
Photo 4693

art district

Several of the local communities have art districts that are bringing music and murals to the downtown areas. It's wonderful to see all the vibrant colors and designs popping up in surprising places.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1285% complete

Mary Siegle ace
April, thanks for the challenge. For your challenge, would you make an image designed for your photo to be seen rotated either 90 or 180 degrees (in other words on it’s side or upside down)? The end result can be, but doesn’t have to be, abstract. How does that sound?
August 11th, 2025  
