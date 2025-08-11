Sign up
Previous
Photo 4694
backlit swallowtail
Back to nature! I have so few butterflies at home. This one was along a creek I was hiking. There was another one visiting some bee balm, but I loved the backlighting on this one visiting the thistle.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5133
photos
201
followers
156
following
1286% complete
4687
4688
4689
4690
4691
4692
4693
4694
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
9th August 2025 1:17pm
Tags
nature
,
butterfly
,
swallowtail
