in the garden 2

Years and years ago when the boys were little I made them a bean tent every summer covered with scarlet runner beans. It was a great hide away, and they spent a lot of time playing there. Those gardens had lots of dill. It attracts butterflies and pollinators, so it's in amongst the flowers in my garden again. Today youngest son told me how much he likes the smell of dill because it takes him back to those days we spent in the garden when he was little. I always wanted to make good memories for the kids. Funny to find out now that the smell of dill became part of those memories.