in the garden 3 by aecasey
in the garden 3

Not quite sure which coneflower this is, but it is loaded with huge, colorful blooms. Welcome addition to the zinnias, bachelor buttons, and cosmos.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Diana ace
How beautifully you composed and captured it. Google Lens says it is a Rudbeckia hirta ;-)
August 19th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely composition, colors
August 19th, 2025  
April ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you!
August 19th, 2025  
