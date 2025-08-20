Me and the Milky Way

My challenge this week is a unique selfie. I thought I'd try that cliche Milky Way photo with me in profile gazing at the sky. Did not work. So, went with the cliche flashlight pointing to the Milky Way. Also did not work very well. I just could not hold still enough I guess. I did try a higher ISO tonight, which seemed to bring out more of the colors. Or, that might just be the way the air was boucing light around tonight. Anyway, clouds are supposed to be moving in, bringing cooler temperatures for tomorrow night. Probably my last play with the Milky Way for awhile. Oh yes ... BoB if you have a moment.