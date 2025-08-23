Sign up
Photo 4704
ben
Granddaughters came over to ride horses this morning. Youngest granddaughter loves Ben. She was braiding his mane while waiting for the saddle.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
23rd August 2025 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horse
,
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
Diana
ace
She looks so happy, what a delightful capture.
August 25th, 2025
