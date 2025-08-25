Previous
icm hollyhocks by aecasey
icm hollyhocks

Larua challenged me to do some icm this week. I decided I'd try flowers. I've intentionally left recognizable flowers, but did a bit of camera movement to get a swoosh of color.
Beautiful
August 28th, 2025  
Laura @la_photographic First icm. More to come...
August 28th, 2025  
