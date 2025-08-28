Previous
sunflower by aecasey
Photo 4711

sunflower

The hydrant is surrounded by sunflowers. Wonderful combination of water and pollen for this little bee.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact