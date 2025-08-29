Previous
waking wasp by aecasey
waking wasp

This little wasp was so still in the cool morning. As the sun hit him and he began to warm up he slowly started moving and began cleaning off the morning damp.
haskar ace
Fabulous capture and details.
September 1st, 2025  
