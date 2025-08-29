Sign up
Photo 4712
waking wasp
This little wasp was so still in the cool morning. As the sun hit him and he began to warm up he slowly started moving and began cleaning off the morning damp.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5151
photos
202
followers
157
following
1290% complete
4705
4706
4707
4708
4709
4710
4711
4712
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
29th August 2025 9:19am
Tags
macro
,
bug
,
insect
,
wasp
haskar
ace
Fabulous capture and details.
September 1st, 2025
