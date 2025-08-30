Sign up
Photo 4713
zinnia
My mother's favorite summer flower. This is the first year I've planted any. I can appreciate her fondness for them. They provide a wonderful pop of color and attract lots of pollinators.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5153
photos
202
followers
157
following
1291% complete
View this month »
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
zinnia
GaryW
Beautiful! So fun to have Zinnias!
September 2nd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
September 2nd, 2025
