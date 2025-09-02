Sign up
Previous
Photo 4716
along the creek
Another for my challenge from Liz to do a collage fitting the "on my walk" pattern. Cleaning and moving more things of my parents, so took my camera for a walk along the creek.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5156
photos
202
followers
157
following
1292% complete
4709
4710
4711
4712
4713
4714
4715
4716
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
collage
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-683
April
ace
Liz
@spanishliz
... another for my challenge
September 5th, 2025
