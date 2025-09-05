Previous
Next
napping by aecasey
Photo 4719

napping

He was really asleep. They usually are aware of me when I'm nearby and come see me. He did lazily open his eyes for a moment, but decided his nap was more important.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
So sweet!
September 8th, 2025  
Barb ace
Love, love, love this kitty closeup!
September 8th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Beautiful feline portrait
September 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact