Previous
Photo 4725
waiting
The horses are getting trimmed. It's kind of a meet and greet for them with the new farrier so there's help on hand as they get to know each other.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
2
365
Canon EOS 90D
12th September 2025 12:55pm
hat
silhouette
bw
