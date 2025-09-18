Previous
friends by aecasey
Photo 4732

friends

Granddaughter is getting quite comfortable with Scram. I think he enjoys the attention.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1296% complete

Photo Details

narayani ace
Lovely portrait of them both
September 22nd, 2025  
