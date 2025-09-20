Sign up
Previous
Photo 4732
where do bees sleep?
In a flower bed! These two Hunt's Bumblebees have been curled up in the pink hollyhock flowers around the stamens the past few mornings. Special sleeping spot!
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
3
3
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5172
photos
201
followers
158
following
1296% complete
View this month »
4725
4726
4727
4728
4729
4730
4731
4732
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
20th September 2025 7:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
macro
,
pink
,
insect
,
bumblebee
,
hunt's bumblebee
Shutterbug
ace
I love the closeup and beautiful colors.
September 20th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A outstanding macro !
September 20th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Amazing!
September 20th, 2025
