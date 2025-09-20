Previous
where do bees sleep? by aecasey
where do bees sleep?

In a flower bed! These two Hunt's Bumblebees have been curled up in the pink hollyhock flowers around the stamens the past few mornings. Special sleeping spot!
Shutterbug ace
I love the closeup and beautiful colors.
September 20th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A outstanding macro !
September 20th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Amazing!
September 20th, 2025  
