Previous
Photo 4736
dried wildflowers
The wildflowers in the fields are dried and have taken on their autumn colors. They can be rather pretty with the setting sunlight.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
orange
,
weed
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture, wonderful colour and light.
September 26th, 2025
