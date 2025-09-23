Previous
house cats by aecasey
house cats

Kathy challenged me to go back in time and recreate one of my favorite photos. I'm not sure if she meant to look through my favorites, or look through my photos. I chose to look through my favorites, and found this favorite from Vera
https://365project.org/vera365/365/2025-09-15
Well ... I got the setting. I got the subject. I failed miserably with the lighting. In fact, my granddaughters laughed when I showed them my photo and the one I used for inspiration. Still, I'm posting because I'm behind and this is a nice photo of Dotty and Smudge, who spend a great deal of time on my bed. I will be trying something else for my challenge later.
