sissy by aecasey
Quick shot of Sissy looking around a door. Looking at all the negative space (which I seldom have in my images) I thought of the quote challenge. So, I braved Photoshop for the second week in a row and managed to put in a quote. Yay me!
April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
JackieR ace
Olive ( the lodger cat) approved of your quote I love the cat portrait
September 27th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful shot of Sissy, and excellent quote.
September 27th, 2025  
Shirley ace
So sweet
September 27th, 2025  
