Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4738
sissy
Quick shot of Sissy looking around a door. Looking at all the negative space (which I seldom have in my images) I thought of the quote challenge. So, I braved Photoshop for the second week in a row and managed to put in a quote. Yay me!
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5178
photos
201
followers
159
following
1298% complete
View this month »
4731
4732
4733
4734
4735
4736
4737
4738
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
april-pets
,
wsl-32
JackieR
ace
Olive ( the lodger cat) approved of your quote I love the cat portrait
September 27th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful shot of Sissy, and excellent quote.
September 27th, 2025
Shirley
ace
So sweet
September 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close