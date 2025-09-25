Previous
flicker by aecasey
Photo 4739

flicker

Last week when we walked along the creek it was full of songbirds. Took cameras this week, and they were gone. There are still flickers and blue jays though, and the ash trees have turned. Guess we are further into autumn than I thought.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1298% complete

narayani ace
Beautiful capture
September 28th, 2025  
