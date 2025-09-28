sunny evening

Another attempt at my challenge from Kathy to go back in time and recreate one of my favorite photos. This is my recreation of Taffy's "The Sun The Sun" from April 7, 2020, during lockdown. https://365project.org/taffy/365/2020-04-07
She and another 365 photographer did a series of Danbo images that month telling their stories of early lockdown. I once again ventured into Photoshop so I could use an overlay trying to get the lit grasses and sunlight. Didn't quite manage to get the rays from the sun, but did get some lovely bokeh.