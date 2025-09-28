Previous
sunny evening by aecasey
Photo 4742

sunny evening

Another attempt at my challenge from Kathy to go back in time and recreate one of my favorite photos. This is my recreation of Taffy's "The Sun The Sun" from April 7, 2020, during lockdown. https://365project.org/taffy/365/2020-04-07
She and another 365 photographer did a series of Danbo images that month telling their stories of early lockdown. I once again ventured into Photoshop so I could use an overlay trying to get the lit grasses and sunlight. Didn't quite manage to get the rays from the sun, but did get some lovely bokeh.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1299% complete

April ace
Kathy @randystreat Another attempt at your challenged to go back in time and recreate a favorite. I did go back in time for this one, revisiting April, 2020.
September 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
A beautiful creation and wonderful light.
September 29th, 2025  
