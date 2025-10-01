Previous
my monarch by aecasey
my monarch

I have my own monarch butterfly! He must be a local. Probably not of the migrating generation, as he's been in my yard for several days now. My flower garden is the main attraction, as it is the only flower garden for several miles around. I wish he had a lady friend flitting around with him, but I think I'm only seeing this one lone fellow. I have noticed several painted ladies in the yard the past few days. They migrate too, so I'm not sure how long they will stay. It is nice to see some butterflies before the snow flies.
