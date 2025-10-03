Sign up
Photo 4747
off she goes
Granddaughter came riding into the yard this morning without grandpa! She's getting more independent and venturesome with her horseback riding.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
1
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
horse
,
cowgirl
,
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
Shirley
ace
A lovely lass and a fabulous image
October 6th, 2025
