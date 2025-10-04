Previous
warbler by aecasey
warbler

The songbirds are migrating through and the yard is filled with birdsong. Warblers, wrens, towhees, red-wings, and a variety of sparrows, along with our usual residents. I love all the birdsong.
April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Barb ace
A really beautiful capture!
October 6th, 2025  
