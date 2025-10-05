Previous
still blooming by aecasey
still blooming

There are still a few stems of hollyhocks with blooming flowers. So much color in the yard this year, and for so many months. It's been so enjoyable!
April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
October 10th, 2025  
narayani ace
Beautiful
October 10th, 2025  
