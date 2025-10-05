Sign up
Photo 4749
still blooming
There are still a few stems of hollyhocks with blooming flowers. So much color in the yard this year, and for so many months. It's been so enjoyable!
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
2
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
hollyhock
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
October 10th, 2025
narayani
ace
Beautiful
October 10th, 2025
