autumn sunset by aecasey
Photo 4749

autumn sunset

Went out with camera to try and get a photo of an elk grazing on the winter wheat. It was way too dark. Turned back, and the sky was brilliant orange/red with deep shadows. Tried a bit of ICM. I rather liked the ghosting on the trees and poles.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Simply Amanda
Beautiful!
October 8th, 2025  
