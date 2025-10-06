Sign up
Previous
Photo 4749
autumn sunset
Went out with camera to try and get a photo of an elk grazing on the winter wheat. It was way too dark. Turned back, and the sky was brilliant orange/red with deep shadows. Tried a bit of ICM. I rather liked the ghosting on the trees and poles.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
1
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5189
photos
201
followers
159
following
1301% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
6th October 2025 7:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
icm
Simply Amanda
Beautiful!
October 8th, 2025
