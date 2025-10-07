Sign up
Photo 4750
still here
Light, spotty frost last night. So glad to see the flowers and plants weren't bothered. My monarch is even still here visiting the garden. Managed to get him with wings open today.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
1
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5190
photos
201
followers
159
following
1301% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
7th October 2025 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
butterfly
,
cosmos
,
monarch
narayani
ace
Beautiful image
October 9th, 2025
