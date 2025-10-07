Previous
still here by aecasey
still here

Light, spotty frost last night. So glad to see the flowers and plants weren't bothered. My monarch is even still here visiting the garden. Managed to get him with wings open today.
narayani ace
Beautiful image
October 9th, 2025  
