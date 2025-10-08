Sign up
Previous
Photo 4751
harvest
Kathy challenged me to do a food photo. With the frost watch issued, I committed to harvesting the garden. It was my first vegetable garden, and it's been such a pleasure. Here, because of the fun colors and shapes, are a few eggplants and peppers.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
5
1
April
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5191
photos
201
followers
159
following
1301% complete
4744
4745
4746
4747
4748
4749
4750
4751
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
9th October 2025 12:38pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
pepper
,
eggplant
,
flatlay
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-688
Kathy
@randystreat
a food photo!
October 10th, 2025
Shirley
A nice still life
October 10th, 2025
Corinne C
Great composition and colors
October 10th, 2025
Peter Dulis
Lovely
October 10th, 2025
Annie D
Gorgeous colours and fabulous composition!
October 10th, 2025
