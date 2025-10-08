Previous
harvest by aecasey
harvest

Kathy challenged me to do a food photo. With the frost watch issued, I committed to harvesting the garden. It was my first vegetable garden, and it's been such a pleasure. Here, because of the fun colors and shapes, are a few eggplants and peppers.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

April

ace
@aecasey
April ace
Kathy @randystreat a food photo!
October 10th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A nice still life
October 10th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Great composition and colors
October 10th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
October 10th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Gorgeous colours and fabulous composition!
October 10th, 2025  
