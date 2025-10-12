Previous
mums by aecasey
mums

Autumn means mums, and we've been to the nursery several times now. My deck is overflowing with fall colors, each pot competing for the loveliest display. I like them all!
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication...
Annie D ace
Amazing detail and gorgeous colour!
October 18th, 2025  
