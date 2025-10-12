Sign up
Photo 4756
mums
Autumn means mums, and we've been to the nursery several times now. My deck is overflowing with fall colors, each pot competing for the loveliest display. I like them all!
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
1
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5199
photos
201
followers
159
following
1303% complete
4752
4753
4754
4755
4756
4757
4758
4759
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
8th October 2025 4:32pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
mum
Annie D
ace
Amazing detail and gorgeous colour!
October 18th, 2025
