Previous
purple ash by aecasey
Photo 4756

purple ash

We wait with bated breath every year to see if the autumn leaves will change on these trees before the killing freeze arrives. They made it! Now I'm waiting for the blanket of color when they begin to fall. Maybe next week 🤞
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1303% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
So beautiful - I can understand your anticipation and delight :)
October 17th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
Spectacular color, light & bokeh!!
October 17th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous fall image and colors
October 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact