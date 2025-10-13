Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4756
purple ash
We wait with bated breath every year to see if the autumn leaves will change on these trees before the killing freeze arrives. They made it! Now I'm waiting for the blanket of color when they begin to fall. Maybe next week 🤞
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5196
photos
201
followers
159
following
1303% complete
View this month »
4749
4750
4751
4752
4753
4754
4755
4756
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
16th October 2025 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
purple ash
Annie D
ace
So beautiful - I can understand your anticipation and delight :)
October 17th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
Spectacular color, light & bokeh!!
October 17th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous fall image and colors
October 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close