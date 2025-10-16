Previous
peek by aecasey
peek

The squirrels in the park were busy hiding nuts. Where they found the nuts, I'm not sure, but scurry and dig was the project of the day. This one stopped a moment to rest on this branch. Cute hidden up there in the leaves.
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
