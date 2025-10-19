Sign up
Photo 4763
another shelf
Years ago I had a devoted heeler. I saw this print at an art show, and it reminded me so much of Oz I had to have it. Granted, Oz never wore a bandana, but those alert ears, direct eye contact, and constantly being at my feet ... that was Oz.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
2
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5203
photos
201
followers
159
following
1304% complete
4756
4757
4758
4759
4760
4761
4762
4763
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
23rd October 2025 7:23am
Tags
books
,
bookshelf
,
knick-knack
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 24th, 2025
narayani
ace
Lovely image - both your photo and the painting. Heelers are such great dogs.
October 24th, 2025
