Previous
Photo 4765
chicken
Watching youngest son's animals while he travels to support grandson at State X-Country. Lovely weather, so the chickens were out and about enjoying the sun.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
24th October 2025 9:14am
Tags
chicken
,
april-pets
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture and I like the lighting.
October 25th, 2025
Wendy
ace
Lovely shot with great light (and warmth)
I miss my chickens!
October 25th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up, I love the warm tones.
October 25th, 2025
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
365 Project
