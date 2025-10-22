Sign up
Previous
Photo 4766
cock-a-doodle-doo
The littlest rooster is always crowing. Kali challenged me to blur this week. This little rooster has such a great tail and pretty markings. I think he made an interesting blurry image.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5206
photos
201
followers
159
following
1305% complete
7
1
365
Canon EOS 90D
24th October 2025 9:12am
Tags
chicken
,
rooster
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-690
April
ace
kali
@kali66
... Blur! I tried soft focus. It's a bit trickier than I thought getting just enough definition but with a pleasing blur.
October 26th, 2025
