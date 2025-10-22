Previous
cock-a-doodle-doo by aecasey
cock-a-doodle-doo

The littlest rooster is always crowing. Kali challenged me to blur this week. This little rooster has such a great tail and pretty markings. I think he made an interesting blurry image.
April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
April ace
kali @kali66 ... Blur! I tried soft focus. It's a bit trickier than I thought getting just enough definition but with a pleasing blur.
October 26th, 2025  
