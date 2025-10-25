Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4769
it was there
and then it wasn't....a gust of wind whipped it away.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5209
photos
201
followers
159
following
1306% complete
View this month »
4762
4763
4764
4765
4766
4767
4768
4769
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
26th October 2025 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
fall
,
autumn
Diana
ace
How lucky that you got this lovely shot before.
October 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close