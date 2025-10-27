Previous
leaf fall by aecasey
leaf fall

Last cottonwood leaf peeping trip. They finally turned their glorious golden yellow! Just in time for a very windy day, and the imminent deep freeze tomorrow night. But look at the falling leaves I caught! Magical
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

GaryW
Fabulous color!! Love the softness!
October 28th, 2025  
Barb ace
This truly is magical! Love it!
October 28th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
instafav!
October 28th, 2025  
