Photo 4770
leaf fall
Last cottonwood leaf peeping trip. They finally turned their glorious golden yellow! Just in time for a very windy day, and the imminent deep freeze tomorrow night. But look at the falling leaves I caught! Magical
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5210
photos
201
followers
159
following
1306% complete
View this month »
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
27th October 2025 2:13pm
nature
leaves
fall
autumn
cottonwood
GaryW
Fabulous color!! Love the softness!
October 28th, 2025
Barb
ace
This truly is magical! Love it!
October 28th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
instafav!
October 28th, 2025
