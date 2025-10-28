Sign up
Previous
Photo 4771
surprise snow
I thought I was looking at a really heavy frost when I woke up. Instead, it was our first light snowfall of the season. Darn ...
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
3
3
April
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5211
photos
201
followers
159
following
1307% complete
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
28th October 2025 8:04am
Privacy
Public
snow
,
nature
,
flower
,
macro
gloria jones
Great clarity, colors, textures
October 30th, 2025
Kathy
A nice look at the flowers with their snow coats.
October 30th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
oh wow seems early
October 30th, 2025
