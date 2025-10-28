Previous
surprise snow by aecasey
Photo 4771

surprise snow

I thought I was looking at a really heavy frost when I woke up. Instead, it was our first light snowfall of the season. Darn ...
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1307% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great clarity, colors, textures
October 30th, 2025  
Kathy ace
A nice look at the flowers with their snow coats.
October 30th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow seems early
October 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact