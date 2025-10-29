Previous
autumn cold by aecasey
autumn cold

It needs to be 18F or colder for bubbles to freeze. Dipped down just before dawn, and I had my bubble mix ready. I didn't get a frozen bubble last October, though I did the year before. So it begins!
29th October 2025

ace
@aecasey
Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication...
Shirley ace
Beautiful
October 30th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Yippee!!!! I love your bubbles
October 30th, 2025  
