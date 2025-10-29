Sign up
Previous
Photo 4772
autumn cold
It needs to be 18F or colder for bubbles to freeze. Dipped down just before dawn, and I had my bubble mix ready. I didn't get a frozen bubble last October, though I did the year before. So it begins!
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
red
,
autumn
,
bubble
,
frozen bubble
Shirley
ace
Beautiful
October 30th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Yippee!!!! I love your bubbles
October 30th, 2025
